Sales Growth Restrict P G & E (PCG) Rating

P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG) is a $29.2 billion in market value component of the Electric Utilities GICS industry group where the current Portfolio Grader ranking for PCG puts it 33 among the 39 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average. PCG is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 94 among the 113 companies in the sector and number 2,546 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks PCG as a Hold. With unique fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool evaluates approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PCG has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are materially above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is worse than the industry average, a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings surprises that is much better than average. PCG's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give P G & E a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view PCG's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of PCG's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.