Go Long Salesforce.com, Inc. Into Earnings With Confidence

Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM ) is a shooting start stock that has rallied for years. It used to be the tiny company that could. It is considered to have helped create the idea of the cloud, having been on that band wagon since inception. CRM stock is up 200% in five years.

Source: Shutterstock

Management reports earnings this week. The usual is likely to happen.

Regardless of the quality of the report, the CRM CEO will masterfully spin the results as amazing. He will remind us that his company is growing faster than the speed of light. Then he will come on Jim Cramer’s show and broadcast that across the globe.

Other CEOs should learn from Mr. Benioff on how to sell his company’s results. We have had only but a few lingering negative reactions to earnings but mostly Wall Street buys what Salesforce is selling. And therein lies my opportunity.

This is not the same as me saying that CRM stock is sure to rise on earnings. The short-term reaction to those events is binary and somewhat independent of the quality of the report. But I am saying that over time, traders will digest the news and continue the upside trajectory, and I want to profit from it.

Today I want to set a mid-term bullish trade. But this is one that doesn’t need a rally to profit. I will build a moat around my risk so I can still retain maximum gains even if CRM falls in the next few months. This trade will need the macro status quo to linger into early January. I worry about politicians messing things up. They have a habit of nasty surprises around the holidays. This year, there is the added kink of the spending and the corporate tax reforms.

Fundamentally, Salesforce stock is far from a screaming bargain. The stock has risen so much that even with incredible growth, value has yet to catch up with it. It’s not completely bloated. There is value but it’s too high when I compare it to Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ).

