Samsung Galaxy S9: The Latest Rumors and News

The Samsung Galaxy S9 could be the next big thing in the smartphone world.

Source: Samsung

We still don’t know everything about the device, including its release date or pricing, but we do have some idea of how it will run. The company has gotten a head start on manufacturing its next-gen phone despite the recent release of the Galaxy S8, which was rolled out a few months ago.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 features a 5.8-inch screen in QHD+, with a super AMOLED curved displayed (570ppi/529ppi). It will run on the latest Android operating system, meaning 8.0 ‘O.’

It will come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 in the U.S., as well as Samsung Exynos in the UK. The device also includes Cat 18 LTE support, with download speeds reaching 1.2 gigabytes per second.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 includes a dual rear-facing camera with a Bixby AI assistant with dedicated button. It also includes a fingerprint scanner and a USB-C.

The company is reportedly starting production of the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus this year, which means that the handsets will be unveiled earlier in the year than the Galaxy S8. The device could be launched at next year’s MWC.

The price of the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are still a mystery, but it will likely be around $600 and $750 for the devices, respectively.

What do you hope the phone comes equipped with?