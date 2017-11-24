Sanofi (SNY) Earnings Growth Hurt Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) a Hold. The system for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. SNY has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

With a $111.9 billion market value, the company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Pharmaceuticals, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for SNY puts it 43 among the 133 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 275 among the 781 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector, and number 1,689 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Sanofi has received above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

SNY's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. SNY's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Sanofi's fundamental scores give SNY a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure SNY's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of SNY's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.