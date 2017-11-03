Sears Stores Closing List 2017: 18 More Locations Announced

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) says that it is adding more locations to its Sears stores closing list.

The Sears stores closing list is getting another 18 locations that will be shutting down in late Jan. 2018. They are as follows.

Sears* 1701 Mcfarland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Sears* 5111 Rogers Avenue, Fort Smith, Ariz.

Sears* 4201 N Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville, Ariz.

Sears* Fiesta Mall, Mesa, Ariz.

Sears* Greeley Mall, Greeley, Colo.

Sears* 8020 Mall Pkwy, Lithonia, Ga.

Sears* 1709 Baytree Road, Valdosta, Ga.

Sears* Berkshire Mall, Lanesboro (Pittsfield), Mass.

Sears* 7885 Eastern Blvd, Baltimore, Md.

Sears* 1200 Us Rt 22, Phillipsburg, N.J.

Sears 2999 E College Avenue, State College, Pa.

Sears* 300 Lycoming Mall Circle, Pennsdale/Muncy, Pa.

Sears* 2334 Oakland Ave, Indiana, Pa.

Sears 4000 Sunset Mall, San Angelo, Texas

Sears* 4600 S Medford Dr, Lufkin, Texas

Sears* 754 S State Street, Salt Lake Cty, Utah

Sears* 114 Southpark Circle, Colonial Hts, Va.

Sears 1400 Del Range Blvd, Cheyenne, Wyo.

Sears stores with an asterisk next to their name will be closing down their Auto Centers in early Dec. 2017. However, the stores themselves will remain open until late Jan. 2018. You can see the previous Sears stores closing list by following this link.

It isn’t just more Sears stores that will be closing up shop early next year. The retail company has also released a list of additional Kmart stores that will be shutting down. You can see a list of those locations here.

SHLD stock was down 1% as of Friday morning and is down 42% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.