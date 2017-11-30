Take a Chance, Go Long PayPal Holdings Inc

Wednesday we saw heavy selling in the mega-tech stocks. The Nasdaq PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ: QQQ ) fell 1.7%. It was not all bad news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the small caps actually had record days and rose 0.4%.

Specifically, traders bought financial stocks in droves. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLF ) gapped up and ran 1.7%, and that after a 2.5% day on Tuesday. Unfortunately there were a few exceptions. The financial transactors sold off hard.

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ) got caught up in the exodus and it fell 6% on the day. Luckily it has had a fabulous year so it’s still up 85% in 11 months. That is not as aggressive as Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ) but twice as good as Visa Inc (NYSE: V ) or Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA ).

While Wall Street dissed the sub-sector on Wednesday, the fact remains that PYPL has been kicking hinds and taking names.

And as consumers move spending to electronic formats, transactor companies become even more attractive than they already were. So to change the outlook of a quality stock like PYPL based on one day’s price action is not logical. And therein lies my opportunity.

I like to go long quality stocks that have had a correction of sorts. While a one-day dip is not necessarily a bottom, I am willing to own PYPL shares at a discount from here. Bitcoin is an extreme electronic currency or value exchange concept that is gaining popularity. As we get more familiar with it, we get even more comfortable with e-transactions in general. So more of us will become more apt to using PYPL services in the future. New clients will translate into sustainable growth.

