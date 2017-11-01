Sempra Energy (SRE) a Buy on Healthy Sales Growth

With a $29.0 billion market value, Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Multi-Utilities, and in the top decile of sector group, Utilities, in market value. From the vantage point of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for SRE puts it 6 among the 19 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 26 among the 113 companies in the sector, and number 496 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

SRE is rated as a Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing system. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking SRE has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Utilities industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

SRE has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

SRE's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. SRE's grade for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Sempra Energy places in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure SRE's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of SRE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.