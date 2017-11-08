Sempra Energy (SRE) a Buy on Robust Earnings Visibility

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is classified as a member of the 19 company Multi-Utilities GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 113 company GICS Utilities sector. SRE has a market value of $29.9 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group. The ranking for SRE by Portfolio Grader places it 10 among the 19 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 38 among the 113 companies in the sector, and number 646 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks SRE as a Buy. With unique fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool evaluates approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking SRE has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

The Utilities sector is ranked number 1 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Utilities industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

SRE has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

SRE's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. SRE's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Sempra Energy a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure SRE's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, SRE currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.