Sempra Energy (SRE) a Buy on Superior Quant Score

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is a $30.4 billion in market value member of the Multi-Utilities GICS industry group where the ranking for SRE by Portfolio Grader places it 10 among the 19 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position. SRE is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 37 among the 113 companies in the sector and number 683 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

SRE is rated as a Buy using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. SRE has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Utilities industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

SRE has realized above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SRE's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Sempra Energy places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures SRE's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SRE's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, SRE currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.