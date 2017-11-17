Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP) Raised to Buy From a Hold

The current recommendation of Buy for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is derived using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

As one of the 363 companies in the GICS Energy sector the company is a member of the 290 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group within this sector. COP has a market value of $63.4 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for COP by Portfolio Grader places it 87 among the 290 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 42 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ConocoPhillips has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. COP's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, ConocoPhillips places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge COP's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of COP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.