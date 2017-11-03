Sherwin Williams (SHW) a Buy on Robust Sales Growth

Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) is a $37.2 billion in market value constituent of the Chemicals GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 17 among the 95 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile. SHW is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 54 among the 269 companies in the sector and number 772 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks SHW as a Buy. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, evaluates and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. SHW has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 30 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

SHW has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

SHW's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SHW's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Sherwin Williams a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge SHW's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, SHW currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.