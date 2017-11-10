Sherwin Williams’ (SHW) Healthy Sales Growth Make it a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) a Buy. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. SHW has maintained this ranking for the last month.

As one of the 268 companies in the GICS Materials sector SHW is a member of the 95 company Chemicals GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of SHW is $37.1 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 18 among the 95 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

The Materials sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

SHW has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

SHW's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SHW's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Sherwin Williams' fundamental scores give SHW a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views SHW's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SHW's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of SHW's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.