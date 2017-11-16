Thursday Apple Rumors: iPhone X Ship Times Drop

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of decreasing ship times for the iPhone X. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Source: Apple

iPhone X Shipping: Customers that are waiting for the iPhone X just got some good news, reports MacRumors. Online orders for the iPhone X now only have wait times between two weeks and three weeks in the U.S. and Canada. This is better than the previous ship times ranging from four weeks to five weeks. Customers that head into their local Apple Stores have also been having luck finding the devices. These two signs point to AAPL finally starting to make progress against the high demand for the smartphones.

OLED Supply: Apple likely won’t have to deal with short supplies of OLED displays in 2018, BGR notes. Several smartphone suppliers have been working to build facilities that are capable of creating AMOLED panels. As a result, estimates have 2018 AMOLED panel production increasing by 100% in 2018. AAPL only went with one OLED iPhone in 2017, but rumors claim it plans to release three OLED smartphones in 2018.

Jony Ive: A recent interview with Jony Ive reveals AAPL’s problems creating the iPhone X, reports Time. In the interview, Ive says that the company faced “extraordinarily complex problems” that it had to solve. This includes how to expand the size of the display without making the device larger. This resulted in the loss of the Home button on the iPhone X. However, Ive doesn’t see that as a negative. He claims that holding onto effective features no matter what leads to failure.

