Shire (SHPG) a Sell on Flopping Industry Group Rank

With a $44.7 billion market value, Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Biotechnology, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the vantage point of investment attractiveness, the ranking for SHPG by Portfolio Grader places it 216 among the 349 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 521 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 3,243 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

SHPG is rated as a Sell using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking SHPG has had from Portfolio Grader for 11 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 51 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores received by the company are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

SHPG's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. SHPG's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Shire's fundamental scores give SHPG a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge SHPG's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, SHPG currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.