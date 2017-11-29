Buy Shopify Inc Stock Because Its Black Friday Weekend Was That Good

Christmas came early for digital retailers. This is great news for e-commerce solutions provider Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP ). SHOP stock just keeps looking better and better.

The Canadian-based company provides digital retail solutions for companies of all shapes and sizes, but focuses on start-up digital retail shops who need help competing against e-commerce behemoths like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

The Black Friday through Cyber Monday shopping weekend was a huge success for all of digital retail. Digital sales on Black Friday rose 18% year-over-year to a record $7.9 billion. That scintillating growth continued through Cyber Monday, and brought total online sales in November to $50 billion, up 17% year-over-year.

In this sense, SHOP stock is a pure-play on secular growth in e-commerce.

Consequently, it should be no surprise that Shopify announced record performance for the 2017 Black Friday weekend. The company reported its best Black Friday sales to date.

At the peak, Shopify processed $1 million in sales per minute on Black Friday, up an astounding 80% year-over-year. For the whole Black Friday weekend, total gross merchandise value on Shopify surpassed $1 billion.

Is this a reason to buy SHOP stock? Absolutely.

Black Friday weekend is when everyone does most of their shopping. From this perspective, what happens on Black Friday weekend is a microcosm for overarching trends in retail.

Clearly, one trend that is only accelerating is that everyone is shopping online. When everyone shops online, Shopify stock wins.

Shopify Wowed This Black Friday

Shopify’s Black Friday weekend was really impressive.

It wasn’t just the volume of sales which impressed ($1 million in sales per minute at the peak and over $1 billion in GMV), but the breadth of those sales as well.

Shopify’s growth is coming from every geography and through every retail category. This broad-based growth underscores the fact that Shopify stock truly is a pure-play on the far-reaching e-commerce trend.

Sales through Shopify were positively impacted by Black Friday in essentially every important geography. South Africa saw its sales increase by a factor of 5.3x on Black Friday. Spain saw its sales increase by a factor of 4.9x, while the United Kingdom saw its sales increase by a factor of 3.6x.

The big boost also happened in Canada (3x), Germany (3x), France (2.2x), Ireland (1.8x), Singapore (1.5x), and China (1.5x).

