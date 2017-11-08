Shopify Inc (US) Stock Is Still Searching for Profit

Shopify Inc (US) (NASDAQ: SHOP ) has become a battleground stock in the last month, with analysts furiously arguing about whether you should buy or sell it. What they don’t argue about is more basic. Shopify stock is not profitable.

Since short seller Citron Research issued a report on Shopify stock October 4, calling it a “get rich quick” scheme, the shares are down 14%. But more importantly, Shopify earnings for the third quarter have been reported.

That report shows a net loss of $9.38 million, slightly more than the $9.12 million lost in the same quarter a year ago. This loss came despite a 70% rise in revenues, from $99.58 million to $171.46 million.

The charge that Shopify lets people in the developing world run affiliate marketing schemes on one another won’t dissuade me from buying the stock, but continuing losses will. As will my concern that Shopify’s runway isn’t long enough to achieve profitability.

Why the Loss for Shopify Stock?

SHOP stock bulls compare the company to Square Inc (NASDAQ: SQ ), which also has a small-business niche with transaction-processing services. They point out that while Square has yet to turn a profit, the stock is on fire.

Those critics have a point, and I have been concerned that transaction processors in general may be overvalued. But Square should have one thing Shopify doesn’t have, when it reports on November 8: a profit. Square is also piling banking and accounting services into its bundle, and aiming at larger businesses. It’s not depending on just finding more customers with kiosks, either online or offline.

Citron has a good reputation for finding shorts. It was right on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ) and Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX ). Step away from the hyperbolic language of its reports, and the fact is, we should take it seriously.

So far, we’re in the he said/he said stage with Citron and Shopify. Shopify has defended itself, and Citron has responded. The market is, for the moment, holding its breath.

How Long Is the Runway for SHOP Stock?

My question for Shopify stock is, how long is its runway? How much of its chosen market does it presently have, and what else can it sell to those customers?

This is where I have a problem. Over the last two decades, I have seen a lot of internet niches grow fast and then fade out, such as blogging. I have also seen niche companies fail to gain sufficient scale to achieve leadership, and be crushed by larger ones, as is happening with Snap Inc (NASDAQ: SNAP ) right now. Niches can be filled quickly, and consolidation can occur rapidly.

