Shrinking Earnings Momentum Keeps Simon Property Group (SPG) a Sell

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a constituent of the 179 company Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group, which is part of the 220 company GICS Real Estate sector. The market value of SPG is $48.7 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 140 among the 179 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 176 among the 220 companies in the sector, and number 3,702 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

SPG is rated as a Sell using the system for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. SPG has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Strong Sell to a Sell.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Real Estate sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

SPG has earned average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

SPG's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SPG's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Simon Property Group a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure SPG's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, SPG currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.