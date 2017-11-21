Sinking Quant Score Keeps Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) a Sell

As one of the 763 companies in the GICS Financials sector Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) is a member of the 342 company Banks GICS industry group within this sector. WFC’s market value is $266.8 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for WFC puts it 268 among the 342 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 602 among the 763 companies in the sector, and number 3,633 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

WFC is rated as a Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier’s investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking WFC has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Financials sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores WFC has earned are average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company’s operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. WFC’s score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Wells Fargo & Co places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view WFC’s shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company’s shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, WFC currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being ‘strong buy’ and F being ‘strong sell’. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.