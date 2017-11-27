Why Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Stock Is Moving Today

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX ) shares were rising slowly today as its been a busy day for the company.

The stock has experienced heavy volume Monday as shares are worth an extra $1.07 from the open as plenty of shares have traded hands to kick off the week. Skechers experienced a recent bid of 34.61 and nearly 2 million shares have been traded.

Several investors have changed their position on the shoe retailer lately, including Comerica Bank, which reduced its holdings of SKX stock by 25.4% during the third quarter of the company’s fiscal year, based on its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The bank owned 105,518 shares of the stock after selling 35,968 shares during the quarter. The company owned roughly 0.07% of Skechers, tallying up to $3,486,00 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also added or reduced their stakes in Skechers such as Alps Advisors Inc., which increased its stake in shares of the company by 0.3% in the second quarter. The company now owns 18,304 shares of its stock, amounting to $540,000 as it acquired an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Utah Retirement Systems also hiked up its stake on Skechers by 1.3% during the second quarter.

SKX stock gained 3.2% Monday. The company has had a solid 2017 as shares have gained roughly 30.7% throughout the course of the year.