Slumping Earnings Visibility Make GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) a Sell

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE:GSK) is one of 132 companies within the Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. GSK's market value is $86.3 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for GSK by Portfolio Grader places it 88 among the 132 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 511 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 3,219 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

GSK is rated as a Sell using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. GSK has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company has received average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

GSK's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. GSK's scores for cash flow and return on equity are materially better than its industry group average. GlaxoSmithKline's fundamental scores give GSK a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views GSK's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at GSK's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of GSK's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.