Slumping Quant Score Keep Schlumberger (SLB) a Sell

Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) is a constituent of the 73 company Energy Equipment & Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. The market value of SLB is $91.1 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for SLB puts it 54 among the 73 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 292 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 3,827 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks SLB as a Sell. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology this stock analysis tool assesses stocks with fundamental and quantitative metrics. SLB has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Energy Equipment & Services industry group is ranked 66 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

SLB has earned average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SLB's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Schlumberger places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge SLB's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, SLB currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.