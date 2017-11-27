Slumping Quant Score Make Gilead Sciences (GILD) a Sell

The current recommendation of Sell for Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) has been derived by using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

With a $94.7 billion market value, the company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Biotechnology, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for GILD puts it 228 among the 349 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 540 among the 781 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector, and number 3,389 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 51 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has realized are average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. GILD's scores for return on equity and cash flow are discernibly better than its industry group average. Gilead Sciences' fundamental scores give GILD a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view GILD's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, GILD currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

