A Redesign Can’t Help Struggling Snap Inc Stock

Ever since Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) launched Instagram Stories in August 2016, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) has struggled. That is no coincidence. Instagram stole Snap’s thunder and it hurt SNAP stock.

Instagram replicated Snap’s core feature (Stories), and integrated it in a broader photo-sharing app. Because the two platforms compete among the same demographic for engagement, Instagram’s replication efforts came at a big cost to Snap.

Users slowly started migrating their Story posts from Snap to Instagram for two main reasons:

1. Instagram has far greater reach than Snap (500 million daily users versus 178 million for Snap).

2. Instagram offers greater all-in-one convenience (you can message friends, post photos that last forever, and post photos that last only 24 hours all in the same app).

Consequently, things got ugly for Snap in a hurry. User growth slowed. Engagement slowed. Revenue growth slowed. Operating losses widened. SNAP stock dropped.

Now, Snap is redesigning its app in a desperate attempt to fight-back against social media’s Goliath. The redesign is cool (the major changes include separating professional content from friend content and algorithmically ranking posts), but it doesn’t change the depressed narrative for SNAP stock.

Thus, the question becomes: Is SNAP a good buy? No. I don’t think it is a great short here, but I’m also unconvinced that Snapchat deserves a richer valuation than the one at which it currently is trading.

Understanding Snap’s Redesign

If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.

Snap was broken, so Evan Spiegel and company set out to fix it.

They did a pretty good job. The focus of the app redesign is separating the “social” from “media.” The new Snap app puts all friend content one left swipe away from the camera page, and all professional content one right swipe away from the camera page.

By creating distinct pages for friend content and professional content, Snap hopes to un-blur the lines between the two, fix the “fake news” problem and make content consumption more straight-forward for consumers.

