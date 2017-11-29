Sony Corp Stock Is Back in a Big Way and Headed Higher

Just like a backup quarterback who jumps to his or her feet when called upon to go into the game, I was ready for action when my editor called my number regarding Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) and SNE stock.

I’ll be honest, the last time I gave an opinion on Sony might have been in the George W. Bush years. I really can’t remember.

However, like Tom Brady who took the field in Week 2 of the 2001 NFL season and never looked back, I’m hoping for the same success — so here goes.

Down and Out

The Sony that I remember was losing money and revenues were dwindling circa 2008. In fiscal 2009 ended March 31, 2009, Sony delivered a 13% decrease in revenues to $76.8 billion with a $2.3 billion loss.

Every one of the company’s operating segments had seen three consecutive years of declining revenue by that point, so it’s not surprising that the SNE stock price was less than half where it is today and well off its all-time high of $157.38, set in February 2000.

SNE stock is now around $48 and trading within 1% of a five-year high. Although it hasn’t traded above $60 since July 2001, is $60 the next stop?

Let’s consider the reasons why its climb back from oblivion might just be getting started.

The Sony of Today

InvestorPlace’s William White examined Sony’s second-quarter earnings report Oct. 31, and there was a lot to get excited about including a 346% increase in its operating income from an 18% increase in revenues.

These are numbers every investor likes to see but no one more so than those owning SNE stock like InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto. Not only does Enomoto own Sony stock, but he worked at the company for nearly eight years, so he knows a thing or two about how it ticks.

Next Page