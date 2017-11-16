Solid Earnings Growth Keep Icon (ICLR) a Buy

Currently, Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) has a Buy using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. ICLR has maintained this ranking for 5 months.

The company is a constituent of the 33 company Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. ICLR has a market value of $6.2 billion which is in the upper half of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ICLR puts it 7 among the 33 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 15 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ICLR has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ICLR's ranking for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Icon places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view ICLR's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ICLR currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

