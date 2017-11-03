Solid Earnings Visibility Metrics Drive Ranking of CNOOC (CEO) to Buy

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) is one of 291 companies within the Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. The market value of CEO is $58.4 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 50 among the 291 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 54 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 1,482 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

CEO is rated as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 64 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CNOOC has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

CEO's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. CEO's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give CNOOC a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures CEO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CEO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of CEO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.