Solid Quant Score Keep Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Fresenius Medical Care Corp (NYSE:FMS) has been derived by using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking FMS has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The company is a constituent of the 82 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. FMS has a market value of $30.0 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for FMS by Portfolio Grader places it 28 among the 82 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 41 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

FMS has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

FMS's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. FMS's grade for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Fresenius Medical Care a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views FMS's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at FMS's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of FMS's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.