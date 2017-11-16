Solid Quant Score Keep Waters (WAT) a Buy

Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) is one of 33 companies within the Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. WAT has a market value of $15.4 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for WAT puts it 13 among the 33 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 177 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 1,120 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

WAT has a current recommendation of Buy using the methods for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 15 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

WAT has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

WAT's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. WAT's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Waters' fundamental scores give WAT a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge WAT's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system balances the relative value of WAT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.