Solid Quant Score Metrics Drive Ranking of Weyerhaeuser (WY) to Buy

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) is one of the 221 companies in the GICS Real Estate sector, and a component of the 180 company Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of WY is $26.9 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for WY by Portfolio Grader places it 72 among the 180 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 90 among the 221 companies in the sector, and number 1,695 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks WY as a Buy. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, assesses and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. WY has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Real Estate sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 28 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

WY has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

WY's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. WY's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Weyerhaeuser's fundamental scores give WY a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges WY's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at WY's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, WY currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.