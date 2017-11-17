Solid Sales Growth Keep ENI Group (E) a Buy

With a $60.7 billion market value, ENI Group (NYSE:E) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels, and in the top decile of sector group, Energy, in market value. From the vantage point of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 24 among the 290 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 27 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 600 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

E has a current recommendation of Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. E has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 42 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

E has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

E's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. E's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give ENI Group a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views E's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at E's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, E currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.