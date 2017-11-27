Solid Sales Growth Make Ambev (ABEV) a Buy

Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Beverages, and in the top decile of sector group, Consumer Staples, with a market value of $100.2 billion. From an investment attractiveness viewpoint, ABEV is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 49 among the 174 companies in the sector; the ranking for ABEV by Portfolio Grader places it 17 among the 34 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot and number 1,345 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

ABEV has a current recommendation of Buy using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. ABEV has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages industry group is ranked 3 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ABEV has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

ABEV's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. ABEV's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Ambev's fundamental scores give ABEV a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges ABEV's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ABEV's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of ABEV's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.