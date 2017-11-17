On Sunday of this week, financial publication Barron’s touted a turnaround effort from Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ), suggesting SNE stock could advance as much as 20% thanks to sales of video game and camera chips. And maybe it can.

Source: Sony

The rosy outlook for an otherwise-beleaguered Sony does beg the question, however: Just how much heavy-lifting will these two product lines have to do to offset potential weaknesses the electronics giant is still facing with the other businesses it owns?

The answer to the question is best delivered in the form of a simple graphic, which appears below. As it turns out, camera and gaming technologies are, indeed, showing incredible growth, but they would have to maintain their current pace for some time for SNE stock to reach the kind of lofty valuation Barron’s is talking about.

Meanwhile, everything else Sony is doing is nowhere near as compelling.

Where Sony Is, and Isn’t, Thriving

For the record, Barron’s Jack Hough’s exact words were: “All told, if Sony continues its record of beating expectations, and shares hold on to their market-average earnings multiple, the ADRs could top $55 in a year, versus a recent $46 and change.”

The tone of the piece made it clear that video gaming and camera chips for smartphones would represent the lion’s share of the progress needed to add nearly $9 to the current SNE stock price.

The point is well taken and soundly supported. It’s still a tall order for just two of the company’s eight divisions, though, especially considering one of the two lost money last year and is still only projected to be the third-biggest profit-producer this year. There’s also the not-so-mall matter of keeping all of the other divisions afloat.

And that brings us to a question SNE stock fans and followers should be asking: What is on the radar that shouldn’t be, and what isn’t on the radar that should be? Specifically, could the market be overlooking potential headwinds for units other than games and semiconductors?

The image below tells the tale, plotting the company’s revenue and operating income by division for the past eight quarters.



Click to Enlarge

Giving credit where it’s due, gaming is doing its part in terms of growth. Game revenue for the past twelve months is a healthy 1.7 billion yen, up 14% from the same twelve-month stretch a year earlier. Operating income for the video gaming division is 145 billion yen for the past four quarters, up 34% for the period.

And, the future looks bright on this front, with Sony’s PlayStation well-positioned against the uncomfortably expensive Xbox One X from Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) headed into the heavy holiday spending season — if for no other reason than gamers will want to hold out and see what the PlayStation 5 is all about. Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ) doesn’t have any new consoles near as ready and its Switch — which was once red-hot — is losing some of its marketing luster.

On the flipside, it’s tough to imagine Sony continue to grow its gaming division at the same pace in light of just how fierce the gaming and console market remains, and in light of the fact that the PlayStation 5 is still a long ways off.

As for smartphone camera chips (which are part of Sony’s semiconductor division), it’s hardly a big business, though that business is getting much more profitable. Revenue of 746 billion yen over the course of the past four quarters is a 31% improvement year-over-year — enough to put the division back in the black to the tune of 144 billion yen for the twelve-month stretch.

Next Page