Southern Co (SO) Sees Rating Drop….. Eroding Sales Growth

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) is a $51.5 billion in market value constituent of the Electric Utilities GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 31 among the 39 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average. SO is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 85 among the 113 companies in the sector and number 1,966 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

SO is rated as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. SO has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

The Utilities sector is ranked number 1 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Southern Co has attained above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. SO's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Southern Co a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge SO's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of SO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.