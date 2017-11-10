Southern Copper (SCCO) a Buy on Solid Sales Growth

Currently, Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) has a Buy using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking SCCO has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

The company is one of the 268 companies in the GICS Materials sector and is a constituent of the 126 company Metals & Mining GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of SCCO is $33.2 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for SCCO by Portfolio Grader places it 55 among the 126 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 20 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Southern Copper has achieved above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

SCCO's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. SCCO's scores for return on equity and cash flow are appreciably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Southern Copper a position in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure SCCO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of SCCO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.