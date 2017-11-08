Southern Co’s (SO) Solid Quant Score Make it a Buy

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) is one of the 113 companies in the GICS Utilities sector, and a member of the 39 company Electric Utilities GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of SO is $52.6 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for SO puts it 27 among the 39 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 59 among the 113 companies in the sector, and number 1,065 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

SO has a current recommendation of Buy using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. SO has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Southern Co has realized above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

SO's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. SO's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Southern Co's fundamental scores give SO a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge SO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of SO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.