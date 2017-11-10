Statoil ASA (STO) a Buy on High-Level Earnings Momentum

Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) is one of the 363 companies in the GICS Energy sector, and a member of the 290 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group within this sector. STO's market value is $67.2 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for STO puts it 35 among the 290 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 38 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 766 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

STO is rated as a Buy using the approach of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. STO has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

STO has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that is much better than the industry average but a score for earnings surprises that is much worse than average. STO's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Statoil ASA's fundamental scores give STO a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view STO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach evaluates the relative value of STO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

