Statoil ASA’s (STO) Strong Earnings Momentum Keeps it a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) is the result of using Louis Navellier's investing methods and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

As one of the 363 companies in the GICS Energy sector the company is a component of the 291 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group within this sector. STO's market value is $66.1 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 16 among the 291 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 64 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Statoil ASA has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. STO's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Statoil ASA a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure STO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of STO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

