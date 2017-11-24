Stellar Analytics for Earnings Visibility Make Monsanto Company (MON) a Strong Buy

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) is the result of using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. MON has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

MON is one of 95 companies within the Chemicals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 267 company GICS Materials sector. MON has a market value of $52.0 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 4 among the 95 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

The Materials sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 30 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Monsanto Company has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used.

MON's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. MON's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Monsanto Company's fundamental scores give MON a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure MON's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of MON's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

