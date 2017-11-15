Stellar Earnings Growth Keeps Anthem (ANTM) a Strong Buy

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) is classified as a constituent of the 82 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of ANTM is $56.2 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 9 among the 82 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 29 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 229 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

ANTM has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. ANTM has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 36 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Anthem has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. ANTM's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Anthem a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view ANTM's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of ANTM's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.