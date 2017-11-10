Stellar Earnings Visibility Keeps Monsanto Company (MON) a Strong Buy

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) is a $52.7 billion in market value component of the Chemicals GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 4 among the 95 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders. MON is ranked in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 13 among the 268 companies in the sector and number 254 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

MON is rated as a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. MON has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MON has earned well above-average scores in 1, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

MON's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. MON's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Monsanto Company's fundamental scores give MON a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge MON's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, MON currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.