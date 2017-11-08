Stellar Measures for Earnings Visibility Keep Prologis (PLD) a Strong Buy

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and in the top 10% of its sector group, Real Estate, with a market value of $35.3 billion. From an investment attractiveness viewpoint, PLD is ranked in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 3 among the 221 companies in the sector; the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 180 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile and number 38 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

PLD has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The Real Estate sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 28 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Prologis has attained above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. PLD's metric for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Prologis' fundamental scores give PLD a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge PLD's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, PLD currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.