Stock of Aetna (AET) Upgraded to Strong Buy From a Buy

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) has been derived by using the methods for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. AET has been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

AET is a component of the 82 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 785 company GICS Health Care sector. AET's market value is $57.7 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 12 among the 82 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 36 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Aetna has attained above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. AET's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Aetna's fundamental scores give AET a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view AET's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, AET currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.