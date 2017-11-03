Stock of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Lowered to Sell

Portfolio Grader currently ranks GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE:GSK) a Sell. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

GSK is a member of the 133 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group, which is part of the 783 company GICS Health Care sector. GSK's market value is $88.6 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for GSK by Portfolio Grader places it 74 among the 133 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 62 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company has received average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

GSK's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. GSK's scores for cash flow and return on equity are appreciably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give GlaxoSmithKline a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views GSK's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at GSK's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of GSK's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.