Stock of Home Depot (HD) Raised to Strong Buy From a Buy

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is one of the 569 companies in the GICS Consumer Discretionary sector, and a member of the 95 company Specialty Retail GICS industry group within this sector. HD's market value is $198.1 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 2 among the 95 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 25 among the 569 companies in the sector, and number 193 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

HD is rated as a Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. HD has been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is ranked number 11 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Specialty Retail industry group is ranked 66 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Home Depot has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and sales growth that are below-average, while the score for earnings growth is above-average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. HD's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Home Depot places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge HD's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of HD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.