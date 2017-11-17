Stock of Statoil ASA (STO) Upgraded to Strong Buy From a Buy

Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) is a member of the 290 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. The market value of STO is $69.1 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 14 among the 290 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 15 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 353 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

STO is rated as a Strong Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The shares have been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 42 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Statoil ASA has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated.

STO's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that is much better than the industry average but a score for earnings surprises that is much worse than average. STO's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Statoil ASA places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge STO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of STO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.