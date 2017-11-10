Stock of Syngenta AG (SYT) Upgraded to Strong Buy From a Buy

Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) is a member of the 95 company Chemicals GICS industry group, which is part of the 268 company GICS Materials sector. The market value of SYT is $42.7 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 5 among the 95 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 14 among the 268 companies in the sector, and number 267 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

SYT is rated as a Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The Materials sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Syngenta AG has realized above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SYT's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Syngenta AG places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge SYT's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of SYT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

