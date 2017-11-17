Tax Reform Uncertainty Still Has Stocks on Edge

U.S. equities rebounded strongly on Thursday as the House GOP passed its tax-reform proposal and the classic buy-the-dip mentality appeared after a couple of weeks of weakness (especially in small-cap stocks).

In the end, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8%, the S&P 500 gained 0.8%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.3% and the Russell 2000 gained 1.6%. Treasury bonds were weaker, the dollar climbed, gold was little changed, and oil lost 0.3%.

Breadth was heavily positive in what looked and felt like panicked short covering, with advancers outpacing decliners by a 3-to-1 ratio. Volume was actually fairly light, at 92% of the NYSE’s 30-day average. Defensive telecom stocks led the way with a 1.8% gain while energy was the laggard, down 0.6%.

Time ( TIME ) surged 28% after the New York Times reported the company is back in talks to sell itself to Meredith. Restoration Hardware ( RH ) surged 25.8% after pre-announcing a sharp third-quarter earnings beat and issued confident forward guidance on healthy sales and membership trends.

Wal-Mart ( WMT ) gained 10.9% on solid quarterly results on a 2.7% increase in U.S. comp-store sales (versus a 1.9% estimate) with traffic and e-commerce results bright spots. Forward guidance was raised as well, revealing momentum heading into the critical holiday shopping season.

On the downside, Viacom ( VIAB ) lost 3.7% after reporting weak earnings. Best Buy ( BBY ) fell 3.6% despite in-line earnings as comp-store sales and profitability missed estimates. Management flagged a drag from hurricanes and weaker mobile revenue on a delayed iPhone launch.

Click to Enlarge Stepping back, it looks like the motivation for the rebound was a massive rebound in junk bonds, weakness in U.S. Treasury bonds (helping risk parity funds), and a big capital injection by the People’s Bank of China. Bitcoin also rebounded, up 40% off of its weekend lows.

What lies ahead depends in large part on the chances that tax reform can get through the Senate. The GOP only maintains a two-vote buffer.

And yesterday, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) said he would vote against the bill as it stands now on what he believes is a disproportionate focus on big businesses. A group of other GOP senators has expressed some reservations as well.

A vote on the floor of the Senate isn’t expected until after Thanksgiving, leaving the market in a lull.

While we wait, be sure to check out Tesla’s ( TSLA ) unveiling of an electric semi truck later today. Shares are down more than 20% from its September highs on concerns about a slower-than-expected Model 3 production ramp.

