3 Stocks to Watch on Thursday: Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK), Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) and Semtech Corporation (SMTC)

Tech stocks were hammered on Wednesday as Bitcoin skyrocketed to above $11,000 before falling to around $8,000. The S&P 500 Index fell by a fraction, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.3%.

Several companies made headlines after hours, including Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK ), Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR ) and Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC ).

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Jack in the Box posted its fourth-quarter results late yesterday.

The company earned $30 million during its fall period, roughly $1.01 per share. Its net earnings fell year-over-year from $32 million, but its per-share earnings rose from 97 cents per share.

However, the company suffered from lower restaurant revenues as the combined business from Jack in the Box and Qdoba fell $50 million during the quarter to $241 million.

Same-store sales at Jack in the Box suffered a 1% dip, while Qdoba saw this figure fall by 2.1%, as well as a 4% slip for the restaurant chain’s company-owned stores.

“Our fourth quarter operating results concluded a challenging year for both brands,” said CEO Lenny Comma. “Our key initiatives in 2018 will be focused on regaining momentum in a highly competitive environment.”

JACK stock fell 5.4% after the bell Wednesday.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Nokia Oyj (ARD) (NYSE: NOK ) is reportedly seeking to acquire Juniper Networks.

Reports suggest that Nokia has been in talks with Juniper Networks in order to buy its assets. The two companies have already had a marketing partnership since 2014.