3 Stocks to Watch on Tuesday: Tech Data Corp (TECD), Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

It was a down day for U.S. equities as the energy industry fell 1% and basic materials declined 0.7% Monday. The S&P 500 Index fell a fraction of a percentage, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2%.

Several companies posted their quarterly results as earnings season winds down, including Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD ), Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO ) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH ).

Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Tech Data unveiled strong quarterly results late yesterday.

The company posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2 per share to close out its fall quarter, topping the $1.93 cents per share that analysts were calling for.

On the revenue front, Tech Data impressed as well, as the company raked in $9.14 billion, topping the $9.11 billion that the Wall Street consensus estimate predicted. The figure also rose 41% compared to the year-ago mark.

Net sales in the Americas were $4 billion, marking 44% of its worldwide net sales and rising 53% year-over-year. The addition of its Technology Solutions segment helped fuel the company’s boost.

Tech Data’s net sales in Europe were even higher at $4.8 billion, or 53% of its worldwide net sales and a 25% increase year-over-year. Asia Pacific net sales were $300 million, or 3% of its worldwide net sales.

For the current fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the company forecasts that it will earn between $3.35 and $3.65 per share on an adjusted basis compared to the Wall Street outlook of $3.38 per share.

TECD stock gained 5.6% after the bell Monday.

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Thor Industries soared after yesterday’s close on the company’s latest results.

For its first quarter of fiscal 2018, the manufacturer of recreational vehicle posted an all-time record in quarterly sales for $2.23 billion, a 30.6% improvement compared to the year-ago period.

Net income was also at a record high for Thor Industries, coming in at $128.4 million, a gain of 63.1% year-over-year. Earnings were $2.43 per share, topping the $1.49 per share it earned a year ago.

