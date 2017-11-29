Wednesday's Vital Data: BAC, ROKU, HD >>> READ MORE
3 Stocks to Watch on Wednesday: Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK), Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR)

ADSK fell on quarterly loss, NUAN earnings impressed and WAIR profit missed guidance

  |  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
U.S. equities were higher yesterday as the GOP tax reform plan passed through the Senate Budget Committee, opening the door for a vote by the whole chamber later this week. The S&P 500 Index surged 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.5% better by day’s end.

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Autodesk stock plummeted on the company’s latest quarterly figures Tuesday.

The San Rafael, Calif.-based company unveiled an adjusted loss of 12 cents per share during its third quarter, topping the loss of 18 cents per share from a year ago. Analysts were calling for a loss of 13 cents per share.

On the revenue front, Autodesk raked in $515.3 million, which came in ahead of the year-ago mark by 5%. Wall Street was calling for revenue of $513.5 million for the period.

The company is shifting its business from a licensed software business to a cloud computing business model, which has taken a toll on the company’s profitability in the process.

“As we enter the growth phase of our model transition, we need to re-balance investments to focus on our strategic priorities,” Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost said in a prepared statement.

For the fourth quarter, the company forecasts that it will lose 12 cents per share and bring in $542 million in revenue. Analysts are calling on a loss of 14 cents per share on sales of $545 million.

ADSK shares fell 10.7% after the bell yesterday.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Nuance Communications reported positive quarterly results late yesterday.

The voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions provider posted a net loss of $65.4 million, or 23 cents per share on its third quarter. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 20 cents per share, topping expectations of 15 cents per share.

