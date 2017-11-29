3 Stocks to Watch on Wednesday: Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK), Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR)

U.S. equities were higher yesterday as the GOP tax reform plan passed through the Senate Budget Committee, opening the door for a vote by the whole chamber later this week. The S&P 500 Index surged 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.5% better by day’s end.

Several companies posted their quarterly results after hours Tuesday, including Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK ), Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN ) and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE: WAIR ).

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Autodesk stock plummeted on the company’s latest quarterly figures Tuesday.

The San Rafael, Calif.-based company unveiled an adjusted loss of 12 cents per share during its third quarter, topping the loss of 18 cents per share from a year ago. Analysts were calling for a loss of 13 cents per share.

On the revenue front, Autodesk raked in $515.3 million, which came in ahead of the year-ago mark by 5%. Wall Street was calling for revenue of $513.5 million for the period.

The company is shifting its business from a licensed software business to a cloud computing business model, which has taken a toll on the company’s profitability in the process.

“As we enter the growth phase of our model transition, we need to re-balance investments to focus on our strategic priorities,” Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost said in a prepared statement.

For the fourth quarter, the company forecasts that it will lose 12 cents per share and bring in $542 million in revenue. Analysts are calling on a loss of 14 cents per share on sales of $545 million.

ADSK shares fell 10.7% after the bell yesterday.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Nuance Communications reported positive quarterly results late yesterday.

The voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions provider posted a net loss of $65.4 million, or 23 cents per share on its third quarter. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 20 cents per share, topping expectations of 15 cents per share.

Next Page